Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,953,796.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,320.68 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,475.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

