AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of AMC Networks worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

