Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Amcor alerts:

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 501,480 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.