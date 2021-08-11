AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $659.43

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $659.43 and last traded at $659.23, with a volume of 827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $649.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $575.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMERCO by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

