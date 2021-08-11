Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells $675,700.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. 250,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter worth $60,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Ameresco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

