American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $203,854.82 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $203,854.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE AAT traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. 188,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,187. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.57, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.