American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $203,854.82 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $203,854.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AAT traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. 188,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,187. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.57, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

