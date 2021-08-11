American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) is Stewardship Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,936 shares during the quarter. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 4.53% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 476.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 270,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after buying an additional 223,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period.

FDG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.03. 217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,194. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83.

