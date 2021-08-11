American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.46% of American Equity Investment Life worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $39,492,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

