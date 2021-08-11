American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stake Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,830 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $2,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 74.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 58,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

