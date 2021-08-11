American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/27/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/26/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,547,000 after purchasing an additional 697,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,318 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after buying an additional 2,663,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,337,000 after buying an additional 232,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,801,000 after acquiring an additional 141,146 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

