American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.11

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 252314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. upped their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 302.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

