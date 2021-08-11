American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $192.47

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $192.47 and last traded at $192.32, with a volume of 7014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,419,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,696,355,000 after acquiring an additional 214,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the 4th quarter worth $15,442,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American National Group by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 50,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American National Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after buying an additional 47,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 136,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

