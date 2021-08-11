American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Reduced by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,504 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.22% of American Water Works worth $62,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.56. 726,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $180.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

