Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.56% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 227,011 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $174,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 222,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $713.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

