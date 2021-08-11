Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 1,461 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 4.54% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQWL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $82.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.94. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $57.72 and a 1-year high of $82.71.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

