Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 17,814 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

