Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 19,476 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,847 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,362,000 after buying an additional 270,993 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,740,000 after buying an additional 992,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 80.8% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,139,000 after acquiring an additional 809,498 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,024,704 shares of company stock valued at $119,009,221. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

NYSE APO opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

