Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 89,376 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,376 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of Ready Capital worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 358,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 176,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

RC stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RC. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

