Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 85,934 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.33.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.