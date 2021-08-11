Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,492,752 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Guess? worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter worth about $12,793,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 5,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GES opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.23. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -642.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

