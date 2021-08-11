Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 978,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,219 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.21% of comScore worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in comScore during the first quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in comScore by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 69,513 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in comScore by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in comScore by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. comScore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.35.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCOR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on comScore in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

