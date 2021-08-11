Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Blueprint Medicines worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,993,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.68. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

