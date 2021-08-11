Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

RHP opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.