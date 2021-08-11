Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of OrthoPediatrics worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,500 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,155. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $159,762 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

