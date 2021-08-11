Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $5,657,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after buying an additional 236,685 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $4,452,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 2.15.
DFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.
In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
