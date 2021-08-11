Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $5,657,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after buying an additional 236,685 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $4,452,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 2.15.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

