Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,953 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CareDx worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 39.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after buying an additional 430,407 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 9.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,738,000 after buying an additional 398,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,129,000 after buying an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 25.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,862,000 after buying an additional 153,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,109,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,521,000 after buying an additional 139,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CareDx alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -428.83 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,715,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,980,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,182 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.