Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHB. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth $139,000.

SPHB opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $78.73.

