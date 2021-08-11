Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.05 Million Position in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144,493 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 7.03% of Dawson Geophysical worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dawson Geophysical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DWSN stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.81. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

