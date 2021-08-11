Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,337,000 after purchasing an additional 423,244 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 384,454 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 805,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 296,113 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,617,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

