Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,863 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.42% of Despegar.com worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 31.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $897.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

