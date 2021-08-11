Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Sells $2,976,479.20 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AMP traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $271.32. 545,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $272.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,829,000 after acquiring an additional 236,402 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.