Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 4,845 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.50% of RE/MAX worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 12.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,502,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $640.87 million, a P/E ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 1.49. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

