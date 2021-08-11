Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 8,250 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.80% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period.

Shares of PZD stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.54. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $34.93 and a 52 week high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

