Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

JBSS opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.23. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $94.97.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.