Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 78,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

