Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Perdoceo Education worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.18. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

