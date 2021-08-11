Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of InterDigital worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,551,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 41,710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDCC stock opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.07.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. InterDigital’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

