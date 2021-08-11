Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.72% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTH opened at $168.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.11. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $113.96 and a 1 year high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

