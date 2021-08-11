Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Cincinnati Bell worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 229,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 26,969 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter worth $3,172,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Cincinnati Bell by 74.1% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 449,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 191,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBB opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

