Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $125.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.86. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $136.82.

