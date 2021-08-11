Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 10,445 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $19.67.

