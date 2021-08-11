Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 11,050 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Service Properties Trust worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,650,000 after buying an additional 1,952,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 493,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 394,502 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,390,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,059 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.47. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 45.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

