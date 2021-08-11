Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 14,144 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,144 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 651.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

BDJ opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

