Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 14,270 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.57% of Sterling Construction worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 4,880.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 506,239 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth about $8,184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,173,000 after purchasing an additional 224,571 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 527,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 180,723 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after buying an additional 167,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

STRL stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

