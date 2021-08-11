Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,526 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Strategic Education worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 147.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at $241,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRA opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $125.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

