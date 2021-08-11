Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 4,247 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $152.95 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

