Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 48,811 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,811 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVIR stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -64.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.37.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVIR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

