Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 57,279 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,279 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.55% of SpartanNash worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $707.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

