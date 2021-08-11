Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 7,170 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.59% of Cooper-Standard worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 28.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 21.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPS opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.22.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

