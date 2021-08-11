Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 8,406 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sealed Air worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $285,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 37.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sealed Air by 10.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 708,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,499,000 after purchasing an additional 64,538 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Sealed Air by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 208,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air stock opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.